As Jamaica’s police continue to enforce the new Road Traffic Act, a total of 5,533 e-tickets—amounting to $34.9 million—have been issued by law enforcers since the new road rules took effect on February 1.

The tickets were issued in the first six days of the month, according to statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Of the 5,533 e-tickets issued, 401 have so far been paid, totalling $2,357,500.

In expounding on the data presented, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said the JCF recently received an additional 750 e-ticketing devices, bringing the total number of devices to 820.

He said they are currently being rolled out across the country.