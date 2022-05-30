Over 50 Nurses both active and retired received awards for their hard work and contribution to the Nursing Fraternity at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Nurses’ Association first award and recognition ceremony on Friday 27th May 2022 at the Peace Memorial Hall.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Curtbert Knights said the ceremony was a symbol of appreciation for all the hard work they have done, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knights went on to praise the nurses for the love and selflessness they showed to their patients and encouraged them to continue to do their best.

Also giving remarks at the ceremony, was Chief Nursing Officer Sr. Peggy Da silva who called the nurses “unsung heroes for they were the best of the best”.