Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, as wrong, arrogant and insulting.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the statement during a political-cultural event held in Havana, Cuba to celebrate thirty years of diplomatic ties between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba.

“We will continue together against the illegal and criminal embargo by the United States of America against Cuba, and we consider the decision by the current United States government, not to issue an invitation to Cuba, The Bolivarian republic of Venezuela and Nicaragua to attend the summit of the Americas as wrong, arrogant, and insulting; and I will not be in Los Angeles unless Cuba, The Bolivarian republic of Venezuela and Nicaragua are invited to attend that summit on equal conditions” Gonsalves said.

The Summits of the Americas are institutionalized gatherings of the heads of state and government of the Western Hemisphere where leaders discuss common policy issues, affirm shared values and commit to concerted actions at the national and regional level to address continuing and new challenges faced in the Americas.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Summit of the Americas