The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) recently conducted a Walkabout in the communities of Chateaubelair and Fitz Hughes to meet, greet, and interact with the residents.

Following the Walkabout, a Town Hall Meeting was held at the Chateaubelair Methodist School where matters relating to the National Firearms Amnesty, Crime, and Citizen’s Security and Safety were discussed.

Brief remarks were delivered by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Trevor Bailey, Divisional Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Juliana Charles, and Director of US Peace Corps (SVG Office), Mr. Cuthbert James.

SVG’s National Gun Amnesty commenced on Friday March 1st. The amnesty allows residents and citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who possess illegal firearms, to turn over their weapons without any questions being asked.

The program is run by the government in collaboration with the RSVGPF aimed at bringing a sense of order and security to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.