Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John says that even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, school sporting activities remain important. However certain measures must be put in place to ensure the safety all those involved.

This was one of the topics that she focused on during her appearance on NBC Radio earlier today.

“We ask the students and the schools to maintain their existing school bubble, and when I say existing school bubble I mean the students who would go to school, the teachers who are already there, vendors etc who they would already have in their existing bubble,” she said.

The Health Promotions Officer discussed the measures that should be put in place in the event that a school does decide to have spectators for their sporting event.

“If you want to have spectators, because I know there are some schools, on the North Leeward side of the island ho are used to having spectators and so they have requested that. We have asked for spectators to be fully vaccinated only. We’ve also added another layer where we’ve asked for the spectators to sit away from the existing school bubble,” Ms. John said.

The Ministry’s Health Promotions Officer noted that a lot of students are not yet vaccinated, making the implementation of these measures all the more important in regards to ensuring their safety.

Shanika John on school sports recommendation.