Cyprian Mack alias “Secret” of Chester Cottage is the thirty-fourth homicide recorded for the year 2022 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Reports are that on Tuesday, November 2, 2022; the deceased was met lying in his yard with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO). The motive surrounding the killing is unknown.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Mack’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in this investigation to Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number-1-784-457-1211 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

The RSVGPF has given the assurance that that any information received would be treated confidentially.