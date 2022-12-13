On Sunday 11th December 2022, after a two-year hiatus, the North Leeward community hosted a luncheon for several senior citizens on the southern end of North Leeward.

The event was held at the Cumberland Recreational site. The luncheon forms part of a series of on-going programmes for the elderly and will continue next week with a second luncheon on the northern side of the constituency.

According to event co-ordinator, Lorrel Hamilton, volunteers came together from communities within North Leeward to assist with the hosting of the event.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, member of parliament for the North Leeward constituency, Carlos James, noted that the series of luncheons is an important part of showing appreciation to seniors who made their contributions as national builders.

Minister James, following two challenging years of the covid-19 pandemic and the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, the series of luncheons are important in bringing communities together.