Multi-industry wholesale supplier OSV has donated US $20,000 to Vincentian athletes.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the donation was made after discussions held between him and the company.

The Prime Minister, who was at the time, speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday, may be put towards athletes Handal Roban and Shafiqua Maloney, or any other Vincentian athlete.

“So, I raised with them contribution for athletes, including Shafiqua and Handal, Shafiqua Maloney and Handal Roban, and they said they will give it consideration. I told them that Coreas, they were doing something and so too ECGC and I got the letter on Friday that they have approved 20 ,000 US dollars for those two athletes or other athletes as we advise and they would need to know their account numbers so that they can be sent to these particular individuals. So, I just want to thank OSV. They do a lot of good work.” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

OSV joins the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Coreas Hazells Inc, ECGC and SwiftPac in contributing to the promising athletic careers of Vincentians.