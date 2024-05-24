The opportunity is ripe for cricket in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the rest of the West Indies to receive a boost.

This is according to President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association Dougal James, who was at the time speaking at the arrival of the trophy of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy.

The Arnos Vale stadium will be host to five of the tournament’s games, starting on June 13th.

“most of us know that we grew up not playing Twenty20 cricket but we played something that was called 20 overs so it’s nothing new to us and I think that the opportunity is ripe now for cricket in the West Indies to take a boost. The springboard is here whereby our team can set the pace for the future of cricket in St Vincent and the Grenadines and I’m optimistic that at the end of the day this trophy will have West Indies written on it.” He said.

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, a biennial Twenty20 International tournament contested by men’s national teams and organised by the International Cricket Council. It is scheduled to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from 1 to 29 June 2024.

Five matches are set to be played here in SVG, with the first of those matches taking place on June 13th at the Arnos Vale Stadium. That match will see Bangladesh take on The Netherlands.