A 21-year-old mechanic from Jamaica’s St. Elizabeth parish has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor on two occasions, the first of which occurred last year.

Following the charge, Jamaica’s St. Elizabeth police issued a reminder to the Jamaican public to report acts of sexual violence against children in a timely manner.

It is alleged that the mechanic, Nevarno Gowdie, engaged the female minor in sexual intercourse in 2022, and sometime this year.

The police in the parish are encouraging citizens to report such cases of alleged abuse within a reasonable timeframe, to ensure, among other things, that the suspects are apprehended and evidentiary materials are collected.

According to Loop News, earlier this year Jamaican police made a call for parents to pay attention to behavioural changes in their children in order to identify signs that they have been sexually abused, especially by close relatives.