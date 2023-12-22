The Major Crime Unit (MCU)of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSGVPF) has launched an investigation into a deadly shooting incident that occurred in Edinboro on Thursday December 21, 2023.

According to preliminary investigation, about 10:25 a.m., Dwayne Barnfield, a 35-yearold Labourer, and Allan Lewis, a 25-year-old Labourer, both of Edinboro were walking along the Edinboro Public Road towards Kingstown.

On reaching in the vicinity of Nine (9) Steps), they were attacked by a masked assailant who fired several bullets from a gun at them.

Both men sustained injuries to their bodies and were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) by the Police for medical treatment. Barnfield underwent surgery and later succumbed to his injuries.

He was pronounced deceased at 4:40 p.m. by a medical practitioner.