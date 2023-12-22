With the increase in the homicide rate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Commissioner of Police Enville Williams has assured the Vincentian public that more resources will be put into crime fighting in 2024.

This assurance from the police commissioner came during his Christmas message to the nation.

The Commissioner of Police said that while this has been a challenging year for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, there have also been successes.

He said that more illicit firearms and ammunition were seized and or recovered during this period in comparison to the previous period.

The Commissioner of Police during his message called for the unwavering support of the general public, in order to reduce crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He assured that members of the Police Force will never dodge their responsibility to protect and serve the people of this nation.