Ollie Robinson is fit to join the England squad for the Test with Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his ankle.

The 29-year-old seamer suffered discomfort during Sussex’s drawn County Championship match against Glamorgan.

He was seen using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left ankle.

A scan on Monday came back clear and he will join up with the England squad this weekend for the Test at Lord’s beginning on 1 June.

The soreness in Robinson’s ankle is a result of tendon irritation, which will be assessed by the England camp next week.