The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) will be hosting its eighth annual summer coding and application development initiative known as the MyApp summer program.

According an official release from the NTRC, this year the programs will run for three (3) weeks each during the summer vacation and are scheduled for the period July 17 – August 4, 2023, at the Bequia Community High School and July 31 -August 18, 2023, at the St. Vincent Grammar School from 9:00am to 3:00pm daily.

The NTRC says the program will teach and expose participants between the ages of 13-18 years how to code using a pocket-sized computer known as the micro:bit.

The release states that this will help participants to gain insightful knowledge in coding as the demand for software developers is increasing. Application forms are available at the office of the NTRC and via the website www.ntrc.vc. Deadline for applications is Friday June 30, 2023.

A limited number of applications will be accepted and the registration cost for the program is $50 per student.