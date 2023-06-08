Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince has expressed his appreciation for the work done by the visiting Palestinian medical team that was recently here.

Minister Prince noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has always stood in solidarity with Palestine and will continue to do so in the future.

“We have always been in solidarity with the Palestinian people which you have heard us talk about many times in the national forum and we continue to be solidarity with the Palestinian people because those are our values, our principles are based on that, and I hope that you will come back and that our people will benefit from your generosity even more,” he said.

The team which was here for one week comprises 10 medical doctors and a nurse with expertise in various areas of medicine and general surgery.