The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) will be hosting a town hall meeting to gather feedback from the residents of Union Island with respect to the telecommunications services being provided by Digicel, Cable & Wireless and Columbus Communications as well as the procedures to file complaints when having issues with service providers. Additionally residents will be informed about the new Digital Transformation Project being funded by the World Bank.

According to an official release from the NTRC, the event will include presentations from senior officials of the NTRC and CARDTP. The presentation sessions will be followed by a full question and answer session.

The Town Hall Meeting will take place on Wednesday May 4, 2022, from 7:00- 9:00pm at the Learning Resource Center in Ashton, Union Island.