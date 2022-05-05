Police have arrested and charged Raynold Roberts, 40 year old Manager of Harmony Hall with the offence of Murder.

According to the investigations, Roberts allegedly caused the death of Luann Roberts, a 42 year old Counsellor of the same address by inflicting injuries to her forehead with an unknown object.

The incident occurred at Harmony Hall on May 1st 2022 at about 3:00 am.

Roberts appeared before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment where he was not expected to plea. The matter was adjourned to September 1, 2022.