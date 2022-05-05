The Campden Park Health Centre is the latest health facility to be reopened. It quickly joins the Sandy Bay and the Union Island Celina Clouden Smart Hospital as well as the Mayreau Health Centre in having extensive work done.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Health Officials along with Minister of Health St Clair Prince did a walkthrough of the centre, which now boasts more spacious and modern surroundings.

Minister Prince says the work on the facility includes a Nurses’; quarters, an expanded examination room as well as an expanded casualty room.

The approximate cost of the project was eight hundred and eighty-four thousand dollars ($834,000) and was done within a year, as it suffered major setbacks to work due to the eruption of La Soufriere.

The Campden Park Health Centre serves the entire Campden Park community and sometimes neighbouring villages.