Dominican Trade officials Monday dismissed a video circulating on social media warning Dominicans to brace themselves for a scarcity of essential goods and services as a result of rising prices for petroleum products.

“I want to state that this is simply fear mongering,” said Dominica’s Trade Director, Matthan Walter.

“Because of the CSME arrangements that we have we import the majority of our rice from Guyana and our sugar also from Guyana”. He added

He said Dominica has lately been importing sugar from Belize and as a result “our rice and sugar do not come from too far afield”.

The CSME allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the 15-member regional integration movement with little or no hinderance.