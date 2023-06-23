Vendors across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to stay inside as the country remains under tropical storm warning. Commissioner of Police Colin John earlier today made the appeal while noting that officers had encountered vendors in Kingstown and had advised them to get to safety.

“We received reports that vendors are out despite the warnings to stay indoors and the police, we are enforcing that. We went to the vegetable market and to other areas in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and spoke to those persons and strongly advised them to return to their home. They are complying with the police instructions/advice at the moment, and I’m asking for other persons who have not left their home as yet—those vendors—to stay indoors until the all clear is given by NEMO. We do not want you to be in any harm and we do not want to have to utilize resources from NEMO to assist in making you safe,” Commissioner John said.

Vincentians were earlier warned to remain indoors and adhere to the latest advisories from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) as persistent heavy rains continue to impact the state.

Dangerous storm surge with sea swells peaking at 4.5 meters (15ft) continue to impact the north eastern coast of mainland St. Vincent.

COP John urged vendors not to ply their trade today as the tropical storm warning continues