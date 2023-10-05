A new strategic partnership has been announced to bolster public safety and CCTV system capabilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The opening ceremony of the “Enhancing Public Safety with the Intelligent Video Analytics Project for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines” was held at the Questelles Police Station on Friday September 29th.

The Republic of China (Taiwan)’s Ambassador to SVG Fiona Fan highlighted the significant role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT) in modern society.

She pointed out that these technologies have the potential to greatly assist in the management and safety of cities. Furthermore, Ambassador Fan announced Taiwan’s commitment to supporting SVG by introducing license plate recognition systems, which will further enhance the safety and security maintained by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Taiwan will also work with St. Vincent and the Grenadines to expand the size of its operation center, establish a disaster recovery system for data, and provide 9 training courses on topics such as image recognition and analysis, and equipment maintenance.