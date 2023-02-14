The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is redoubling its efforts to present a present a more professional police product to citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as visitors.

Commissioner of Police Colin John made the declaration during a joint statement with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Saturday, where he noted that the force was not satisfied with its performance in 2022, and is looking forward to improving in 2023.

“We, as an organization, we are steadfast and we are ensuring that we redouble our efforts to ensure that we present a more professional police product to the public and that the year 2023 will be a better and a safer year for the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its visitors,” Commissioner John said.

Commissioner John said that 2022 was not a very good year for the RSVGPF, with a record number of homicides being recorded last year. Due to this he says that they have since gone back to the drawing board and continue to go back to the drawing board, in order to find ways to improve their policing.