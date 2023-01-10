Tuesday January 10th 2023 marked the beginning of the New Law Year, by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The New year will commenced with a ceremony under the theme “The ECSC: Navigating the Changing Tides”.

This year’s host Territory is Anguilla, where the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2023 will be held.

The ceremonial opening commenced with a church service in each Member State and Territory followed by the procession to the High Court where the formal Special Sitting of the Court was held.

A Church Service was held at the St. Mary’s Pro-Cathedral – followed by the procession to the High Court where the inspection of the Guard was conducted, followed by the Special Sitting.

The feature address was delivered by Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, LL.D.

The Special Sitting was carried live via Zoom to the other Member States and Territories of the OECS and was live streamed via the Court’s Website, Facebook Page and the websites and social media pages of the Government Information Services in each Member State and Territory.

The (Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court) is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six independent states: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis,

Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three British Overseas Territories (Anguilla,

British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat).

It has unlimited jurisdiction in each member State.