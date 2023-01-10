Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves on January 9th 2023 outlined a number of new fiscal measures for 2023, some of which include reduction in personal and corporate income taxes as well as a boost in some user fees.

Personal Income and Corporate Income Taxes – will both see a decline from 30 to 28 percent. There has also been a regulation in the income tax threshold from $20,000 to $22,000.

From February 1, 2023, persons who Overstay in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will have to pay a fee of EC$100.

In addition, Additionally, increases that the government had planned to implement in the 2020 budget – referred to as – deferred measures, including the maritime administration fees, the fees for agricultural services, and the Fisheries Division fees, will come into effect on February 1 2023.

“On the 12th of June 2022 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Airport Service Charge was reduced by 50 percent – from EC$100 to EC $50. This measure which was authorized by Statutory Rule and Order No. 22 of 2022 was undertaken as a symbolic means to encourage regional travel,” said Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves.

“The Overstayers Fee under the Immigration Restriction Act is currently $25 if an individual overstays his/her time in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “In budget 2020, this fee was increased to $100 but was not implemented along with the Extension of Stay Fees which was increased to $100,” he said.

Minister Gonsalves said: “As a result, most persons who wish to stay longer in the country simply pay the lower overstay fee than they do to apply for an extension of stay because one is $25 and one is $100. To address this act of arbitrage, the Overstayers Fee will be increased to $100 with effect from the first of February, 2023.”

“This measure is expected to yield EC$100,000 dollars in additional revenue,” he added.