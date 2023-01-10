The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon implement a National Youth Advisory Committee.

So says Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, as he addressed members of parliament, during his 2023 budget debate.

The purpose of the Council is to ensure that perspectives and experiences of young people are central to the formation and execution of development policies.

Minister Gonsalves said “the members of the Youth Advisory Council, will be drawn from young people Nationwide, of diverse backgrounds and skill sets and will be called upon to discuss and recommend practical, feasible, youth centered development initiatives.”

“A critical goal of the youth advisory council will be ensuring that its members gain a fuller understanding of how policies and programs are developed, funded and implemented. This understanding in turn, will help the work of the youth advisory council, to move beyond aspirational wishlist and into granular details of policy formulation,” said Minister Gonsalves.

Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves recently engaged with the Presidents’ Youth Advisory Council in Guyana, with a view to adopting best practices from that body as well as regional links, between and among policy focused youth groups.