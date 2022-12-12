A new jetty is coming to Cumberland Bay, a popular yachting anchorage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Member of Parliament for the North Leeward Constituency, Carlos James, made the announcement on his Facebook page last week.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James, said that following a series of natural disasters, the Cumberland Jetty was compromised, and he opted for the full rehabilitation of the jetty instead of short-term patchwork.

“I patiently waited for the full funding to commence this project, as the finished product would be of better quality and more durable,” Minister James stated.

The Tourism Minister said that workmen demolished the old jetty, and in a few weeks, a brand new jetty will be installed at Cumberland Bay.

In his Facebook post, Minister James noted that he will be making a few more announcements regarding Cumberland Bay in the coming weeks.