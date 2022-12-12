The body of a man found in the waters off King’s Wharf, San Fernando Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday has been identified as Marabella resident Ricky Worrell.

Worrell’s nude body was seen floating in the Gulf of Paria at 4am on Saturday.

It was brought ashore by officers of the Southern Division.

Initially, it was thought that Worrell had drowned.

When the body was examined by a District Medical Officer, however, there were apparent gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Gunshots were heard in the area around 7pm on Friday.

Worrell’s van was found nearby.

Police said that Worrell, known by most as Flay Guard, was a fish vendor at King’s Wharf.