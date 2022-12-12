A presentation of the draft market assessment report of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) was held on Thursday, 8th December 2022 at the NIS Conference room, where stakeholders were gathered for a one-day consultation. The project which is being commissioned by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is geared towards creating a digital infrastructure through skills training, capacity building, consultations and market assessment.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Information and Technology, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said this project is focused on creating opportunities for national development through the digital transformation process. The Minister added that this platform seeks to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines more competitive, to take advantage of the investments being made within the digital infrastructure.

The project is being funded by the World Bank to the tune of $US94.4 million, from 2021 to 2026. The participating countries are Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.