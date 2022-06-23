This week, the Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports is hosting the Week of Activities to celebrate Public Service Day, today, June 23rd, 2022 under the theme “Charting Our Road to Recovery; Affirming the Sustainable Development Goals”.

At the church service that kick off the week of activities on Monday Minister of the Public Service Frederick Stephenson expressed disappointment at the low level of representation at the service.

“When we have an activity of this nature and the ministries are asked to send representatives and you come to the service and see less than the minimum of persons in the public service attending, you feel disheartened, and you feel that what you have been doing over the last couple of weeks to promote this activity was a waste of time,” Minister Stephenson said.

Unfortunately Minister Stephenson’s disappointment with attendance did not end there, as later this week at the Public Service Week’s Public Speaking competition, he yet again voiced his dissatisfaction at that event’s turnout.

“If persons don’t see it fit to want to be a part of what the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the governance of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is all about, it speaks volumes. It saddens [me] sometimes and it’s really heartbreaking when a department and a ministry and persons in that ministry put forward a program of activities, and you see persons not interested, it tells you something,” he said.

The Public Service Minister said that there is a lot of work to be done after the week of activities has concluded, saying that it will be necessary for the leadership of several departments within the public service to reflect on this week’s turnout.