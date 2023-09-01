Nearly 40 teachers who did not meet the vaccine requirements will be returning to the school system in the new term.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio made mention of this, noting that he has always called for the teachers to return as they pursue legal action against the Government.

“Close to 40—37 or 38, it might be more because I spoke to the ministry yesterday morning, of those who did not meet the requirement in respect of the vaccine and had chosen to abandon their jobs—that is from the Government perspective, we know that there is a court judgment that doesn’t agree with the government analysis on that, but that is a matter which we have on appeal—but nearly additional 40 additional ones from those who had come on before who had not taken the vaccine and who had been determined by the service commission to have abandoned their jobs—they are coming on. Remember I had been requesting, asking, pleading, you can continue with your case and come back to teach,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the Ministry anticipates that as many as 60 teachers who did not meet the vaccine requirement will return to the school system.