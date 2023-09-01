Contestant Number one in the Miss SVG Pageant Letiesha Barbour has launched a community service project in Barrouallie.

The project titled “IMPACT- Inspiring More Potential and Creating Transformation” will encompass a variety of activities designed to uplift the lives of Barrouallie’s residents including a meet and greet, craft event with students, conference, training sessions and more.

According to an official release, Barbour, sponsored by Grenadine House, has chosen to focus her efforts on giving back to her hometown, Barrouallie, aiming to inspire a lasting legacy of kindness and unity.

The release notes that being part of the Miss SVG competition is not just about wearing a crown, but about using the platform to create meaningful change.