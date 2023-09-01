The fight for reparatory justice is about more than just monetary compensation.

This is according to recently appointed Chairman of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Reparations Commission Lawyer Adrian Odle during a recent appearance on VC3’s Roundtable Talk.

Mr. Odle said that there are many that think reparations is just about receiving funds to compensate for injustices suffered as a result of slavery, but he said there is a lot more to it than that.

“A lot of times when people hear the term reparations the first thing that comes to mind would be money and a lot of persons think that reparations just revolves around persons receiving funds and compensation for the atrocities that we would have faced within the region but it involves a lot more than that,” Mr. Odle said.

Mr. Odle said when the loss of life, injuries and numerous other atrocities suffered by persons are examined, an exact monetary sum cannot be called, noting that there is no economic analysis that can quantum the damage and loss suffered by the Caribbean people.