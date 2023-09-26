Persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ agriculture and fisheries sectors are being encouraged to apply for assistance before September 29th.

The Ministry of Agriculture issued a reminder that the deadline for the World Bank funded SVG Food Insecurity Project is September 29th, noting that investments that can be applied for are:

Home Gardening (home garden kits and training)

· Livestock and Poultry (live animals, day-old chicks / eggs, livestock production kits, animal feed, artificial insemination services, training)

· Crop Production (seedlings, crop production kits, irrigation systems, water tanks, greenhouses, agricultural machinery, training)

AND

· Fisheries (safety grab-bags, installment of ice holds, live bait wells, installation of fixed/retractable canopy, fisher handlers training, Boat Captaincy training – levels 1 and 2, drop-line technique and on-board fish handling training).

At a sum of US$10 million, the SVG Food Insecurity Project is funded through the overarching regional programme Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC), under its Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC).

The Project aims to mitigate the negative impacts on SVG’s agricultural and fisheries industries, which have been caused over the years by the April 2021 volcanic eruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, tropical storms and droughts.