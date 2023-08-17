Former member of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and Vice President of the ex-police association Lenroy Brewster is calling for more scientific methods to be employed in the execution of duties of police officers during investigations.

Mr. Brewster called for a bolstering of the RSVGPF’s forensic efforts, which he said will prove especially helpful in the absence of provided evidence.

“Scientifically, the organization needs to move towards some scientific investigation to help in terms of crime, we need to move up to that level because in the absence of the person giving evidence directly, or coming forward and giving evidence we need to go forensically to assist our investigations, there is a lot of work to be done,” he said.