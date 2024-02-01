There is set to be a further development of lands in the North Leeward constituency to allow for a boosting of the nation’s housing stock.

90 lots of land are being surveyed for the purpose of boosting the Government’s efforts to develop the housing agenda.

Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward Carlos James said the lands, located just above the Vinlec power station will be further developed by the government with amenities such as road access.

He said this is being done for housing for both the Volcano Recovery Project and expansion of housing stock for young professionals within the area, such as police officers, nurses, and teachers.

The North Leeward MP’s statements come as eight new prefabricated homes in the constituency are at various stages of construction. These homes were purchased from Guyana as part of the government’s recovery activities following the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano in 2021.