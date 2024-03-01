The National Firearms (Gun) Amnesty officially commences today Friday March 1st.

The amnesty will be in effect for 91 days, ending on Friday May 31st 2024.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says that the objective of this amnesty is to enhance and improve community safety and security by reducing the ongoing threat of illegally held firearms and ammunition in the state. As well as reducing the likelihood of such firearms falling into the hands of criminals as a result of break-ins, theft, or accidental loss.

SVG’s last firearm amnesty in 2003 and ran from February 1st of that year to June 30th. During that period a total of 19 firearms were handed in.

Prior to the commencement of the 2024 firearm amnesty, five guns have already been handed in.

A key difference this time around is the option for persons to hand in firearms to agents other than police. These range from trusted area representatives, justices of the peace, ministers of religion and more. This is expected to boost the success of the firearm amnesty, allowing those not comfortable with handing in directly to police to do so with an agent they trust.

The National Firearms Amnesty seeks allow persons the opportunity to surrender to the RSVGPF firearms and ammunition that they hold without the benefit of a licence granted under Section 4 (3) of the Firearms Act, without fear of prosecution for contravention of the Firearms Act. The Amnesty also extends to replica or imitation firearms, ammunition, and any parts of firearms.