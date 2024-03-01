Grenada’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles, has confirmed that the country recorded two COVID-19 related deaths in February, although there is no record of an increase in the number of cases when compared to the first four weeks of the year.

He did not provide the sex or the age range of the deceased.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the island recorded more than 200 COVID-19 related deaths.

The figures are yet to be released for the year 2023.

According to the Ministry of Health, Grenada is currently contending with two other outbreaks besides COVID-19.

They are dengue fever and acute respiratory infections – so far, there has been one dengue related death.

Grenada’s CMO said that the island did see a small spike in cases up to the third and fourth weeks of the year, but cases have since progressively decreased.