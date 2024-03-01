The Revised Wages Regulations Orders comes into effect today March 1st, 2024.

The department of Labour within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour noted that this will not include workers in pre-schools and nursing homes, which will come into effect on April 1st 2024.

The Labour department in the release said that the regulations will be available for purchase, at the Treasury Department from today March 1st, 2024, onwards.

These documents, the department says, will provide comprehensive information on the new wage structures, vacation and sick leave entitlements and other essential provisions, ensuring employers and employees alike are aware of their rights and responsibilities.