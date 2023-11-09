It has been a busy couple of days for World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) who has had their Physical Therapy and Orthopedics – Upper Extremity teams on island. On November 1st 2023, the Physical Therapy team arrived and had a 2-day clinic on November 2nd and 3rd at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The team was led by Physical Therapist, Lisa Bebko and accompanied by Orthotist, Ksenia Major. Local Physiotherapist, Mrs. Janelle Ballah, also assisted the team with following up and assessing the patients. They saw a total of 23 children who have disabilities or genetic disorders that impair their ability to walk or overall mobility. Two wheelchairs were donated to two families on this mission and both families were not only grateful but excited for the chairs and the new experience. The team then continued the mission in St. Lucia on November 4th and 5th 2023.

Following shortly after the Physical Therapy mission, the Orthopedic-Upper Extremity team arrived and also had their clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 5th 2023. This team was led by Dr. Lindley Wall, Pediatric Upper Extremity/Hand Surgeon. Also on the team was Dr. Andrew Straszewski – Pediatric Hand Orthopedic Surgical Fellow, Dr. Julie Drobish – Anesthesiologist, Jennifer Harshany – OR Nurse and Valeri Calhoun – Hand Occupational Therapist. Local support was extended by Pediatric General surgeon, Dr. Jasmine Ellis as well as local staff and OR nurses. A total of 27 children were assessed at clinic and 9 of those were successful surgeries that were completed over two days between Monday November 6th and Tuesday November 7th. Families from Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts, and Barbados flew into SVG to see the team as well.

Both missions were sponsored by The Mustique Charitable Foundation. WPP, the families and volunteers are extremely thankful to them for their continuous support to the organization. A special thank you also goes out to the Touching Hands Foundation for sponsoring the Orthopedics – Upper Extremity team. Individuals interested in supporting the work of WPP can contact the local office at 784-451-2989. WPP continues to prioritize the medical needs of our children and enhance the lives of their families, ensuring no child is left behind. The work of WPP and its impact can be followed at www.worldpediatricproject.org.