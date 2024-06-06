The resumption of full Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services at the Georgetown Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre (MMDC) next week.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment the MRI services will resume on Monday June 10th.

The health ministry’s release states “The Hospital Services of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) wishes to advise the public of the completion of the quality enhancement upgrades to the MRI services at the MMDC, Georgetown. Full MRI services will therefore resume on Monday June 10th, 2024.”

The ministry expressed gratitude to its clients and health care practitioners for their patience while they implemented the quality assurance measures in its MRI services.

The MRI services at the MMDC, Georgetown were suspended on March 27th and was scheduled to last until April 30th.

The MRI machine cost over $10 million and was sourced with the help of the Maria Holder Trust, based in Barbados.