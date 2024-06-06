Police have issued a warning to local van drivers who are refusing to carry schoolchildren.

This issue was highlighted by police constable 1044 Jackson during WE FM’s Traffic Talk program.

PC Jackson said that primary school students, in particular are being affected by the issue, noting that the traffic branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police condemns this act by van drivers.

“It was reported that they are refusing to carry school children, in particular primary school children. This is unacceptable and we at the Traffic Branch condemn such actions. According to the motor vehicle and road traffic act, Chapter 46 to subsection 1A and B states, any driver, conductor or owner of any motor omnibus or freight, passenger vehicle who refuses, with no reasonable excuse, to carry any passenger or freight is guilty of an offense unless such passenger or the person in charge of such freight has refused to pay the legal fare or there is already in such vehicle its maximum complement of passengers or freight, or both as the case may be” she said.

PC Jackson said that if the circumstances are not those laid out in the regulation no omnibus driver or operator has the authority to deny any passenger entry to the vehicle, or failed to carry any passenger.

PC Jackson called on all van drivers that are guilty of the act immediately desist, noting that if caught by the authorities, they will be dealt with in accordance with the law.