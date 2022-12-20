An EC$10 million investment, by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), in collaboration with the Barbados based Maria Holder Memorial Trust, has paved the way for the historic introduction of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services here in SVG, at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Complex (MMDC) in Georgetown, starting early 2023.

An elated Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince welcomed the timely Christmas gift to further expand the already wide range of services at the various tertiary and primary health care facilities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vincentians are expected to benefit significantly from the introduction of improved access to quality health care, and at a reduced cost, when the final historic steps are taken to offer MRI services on home soil, the Health Minister noted. Because of the historic move, Minister Prince said Vincentians would no longer have to travel to other countries in search of the service.