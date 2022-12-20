Nine officers of the Royal St Vincent and Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) celebrated 32 years of service in the organization on Monday, December 19, 2022

According to a post from the RSVGPF’s Facebook page, the officers who have achieved this milestone are Superintendent of Police, Trevor Bailey; Assistant Superintendents Oswin Richards and Parnell Browne; Inspectors Atland Browne and Grafton Samuel; Station Sergeant Dwayne McKenzie and Sergeants Cuthbert Wilson, Scott John and Rawle Pope.

These officers are attached to various stations, departments and units throughout the RSVGPF. They were enlisted into the organization on December 19, 1990.

The Commissioner of police Mr. Colin John and others ranks extended congratulations to the officers on their achievement, dedication to duty and wished them success in the future.