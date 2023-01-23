The Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI machine which the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has invested EC $10 million in is expected to be operational by May of this year.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said this timeline is due to a delay in the building of the MRI machine, also saying that supply chain issues are to blame.

“…and we are having the MRI, we brought in the module already, we just got information today that there’s a delay in the building of the MRI machine itself so everything may not be completed here, but it should be finished by May. We were hoping it would happen by February,” the Prime Minister said.

The EC$10 million investment, by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), is in collaboration with the Barbados based Maria Holder Memorial Trust.

A Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a noninvasive way for doctors to examine organs, tissues and skeletal system. It produces high-resolution images of the inside of the body that help diagnose a variety of problems.