A mentally ill man was fatally wounded following an altercation with members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

According to an official release from RSVGPF, on Wednesday 18th January 2023 at about 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a report made by a resident of Long Piece, Lowmans Windward of a mentally ill man armed with a weapon behaving in an aggressive manner.

On arrival at the scene, the police met Mr. Errol Walker of Long Piece with several weapons.

The police spoke to him and asked him to drop the weapons. Mr. Walker rushed towards the police and attacked them with a weapon. An officer sustained an injury to his face.

In self-defence, an officer fired his weapon and injured Mr. Walker in his hand and abdomen. Mr. Walker and the officer were taken to the Georgetown Hospital for medical attention.

Walker was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer. The RSVGPF in their release, noted that officers within the force continually receive training in dealing with patients suffering from mental health issues.

They noted that this training is conducted by staff at the mental health centre, and that the topic of mental health is included in the curriculum at the police training school.