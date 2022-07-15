Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar is calling on University Graduates returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to contextualize their studies in order to ascertain how they can be of benefit to the uplifting of the nation.

Caesar said due to the unique situation of SVG, it is necessary for persons to go beyond what they’ve learned in books.

“We are witnessing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines the birth of a cadre of young professionals, and I want to speak to them this morning, because sometimes I am experiencing when persons return they do not want to go beyond the books, and we are living in a practical situation. Our circumstances are unique here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, like in any other country the circumstances are unique, ad this is a call this morning for those persons who are listening, who have returned from university that you have to contextualize what you have studied. So if you did geography, I am certain if you did it in UK there wasn’t a part in the syllabus dealing with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, or the geography of St. Vincent and the Grenadines except if you did a special dissertation on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Caesar while advising young professionals to contextualize their knowledge, also informed that he has an open door policy, and that he is open to suggestions not just from employees within his ministry.

“I want to note to all young professionals in the country that I have a very open door policy. If you are a student of agriculture—whether you are studying or you have completed your studies—and you look at what we are doing in the ministry and you have things that you want to suggest, come into the ministry, speak to us, and give us the information. You don’t have to be a worker in the ministry to offer a suggestion,” Caesar said while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program on Wednesday.

