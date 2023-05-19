The Barbados Government is proactively taking steps towards ensuring citizens are taxed on salty foods in the future.

During her budgetary address in March, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced a sodium tax was imminent to address the chronic use of high levels of salt among the Barbados population. She disclosed that a committee was established to draft the proposal.

She also announced the removal of industrially produced trans fats by year-end, as part of Government’s play to fight against the non-communicable disease (NCD) epidemic.

On World Hypertension Day, May 17, Barbados’ Senior Medical Officer of Health with the responsibility for NCDs, Dr Arthur Phillips reported that a draft of the salt tax proposal is currently under review.

Speaking to media at the launch of the National NCD Commission on Wednesday, at the offices of Barbados’ Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Phillips revealed that the proposal was made coming out of stakeholder discussions held last year.