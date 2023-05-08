There is a need for persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become more knowledgeable of the islands’ biodiversity.

This is according to Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence who said more education in this area will go a long way in bolstering sustainability.

“I spoke about Kings Hill forest reserve, one of the oldest forest reserves in the western hemisphere—based on the knowledge, the understanding of the forest and in terms of the sustaining of our rainfall, and we need to educate–I think more education in our schools, we need to educate persons about what we have here in terms of our biodiversity, what we need to do to protect our land better,” he said.

Mr. Providence said that it is important that persons better understand how they can better manage sustainably our land and how we can protect it, noting that knowledge is one of the key investments that can be made in this case.