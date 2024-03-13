Monroe College has introduced a first-generation scholarship programme in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The programme, which has been implemented across the Caribbean region, will provide first-generation scholarships to 50 Vincentian students here and in the Diaspora. The scholarships cover full tuition coverage, allowing students to pursue higher education without financial barriers.

President of Monroe College Mark Jerome made the announcement on March 11th at a ceremony at Beachcombers to officially launch the programme in this country.

Mr. Jerome added that Monroe College ranks as one of the leading institutions in North America for empowering students from modest backgrounds, this has garnered recognition for its transformative impact on families from diverse backgrounds, particularly through its first-generation scholarship programs.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the implementation of first-generation scholarships in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signifies a collaborative effort between Monroe College and the Government and augments this country’s thrust in advancing the education revolution.