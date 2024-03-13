The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has expressed gratitude to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team.

The team of U.S. Air Force medical and support personnel arrived for its first medical assistance engagements in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on March 4th, and provided critical healthcare services to the people of SVG.

The Ministry in an official post said “We would like to express thanks to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) for their exceptional care and support they provided during their recent medical journey here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The ministry, in their post went on to thank the team for their dedication, expertise, and medical services that many of SVG’s citizens were grateful recipients of.

The medical focus areas of LAMAT’s mission were cardiology surgery, dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, and ear, nose, and throat surgery.